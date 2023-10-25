For Cadence Bank [CADE], Analyst sees a rise to $21. What next?

Cadence Bank [NYSE: CADE] closed the trading session at $20.72 on 10/24/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.415, while the highest price level was $21.66. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Signs Agreement to Acquire Cadence Insurance, Inc.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Baton Rouge, Louisiana-headquartered Cadence Insurance, Inc. (Cadence Insurance), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE). The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Cadence Insurance offers a full suite of commercial property/casualty, employee benefits and personal lines products to clients from 34 offices spanning 9 different states across the Southeast, including Texas. The Cadence Insurance team led by Markham McKnight and Chris Boone will operate under the direction of Bumpy Triche, head of Gallagher’s Mid-South retail property/casualty brokerage operations and Robby White, head of Gallagher’s South-Central region employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.98 percent and weekly performance of -4.25 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.98 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, CADE reached to a volume of 3628251 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cadence Bank [CADE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CADE shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CADE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Cadence Bank shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cadence Bank is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for CADE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for CADE in the course of the last twelve months was 4.90.

CADE stock trade performance evaluation

Cadence Bank [CADE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.25. With this latest performance, CADE shares dropped by -5.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CADE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.19 for Cadence Bank [CADE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.72, while it was recorded at 20.40 for the last single week of trading, and 22.22 for the last 200 days.

Cadence Bank [CADE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cadence Bank [CADE] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.29. Cadence Bank’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.78.

Return on Total Capital for CADE is now 8.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cadence Bank [CADE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.89. Additionally, CADE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cadence Bank [CADE] managed to generate an average of $70,486 per employee.Cadence Bank’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.06.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cadence Bank [CADE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CADE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cadence Bank go to 5.00%.

Cadence Bank [CADE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CADE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CADE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CADE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.