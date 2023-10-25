Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc [CTXR] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, up 0.13% YTD: What’s Next?

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: CTXR] gained 17.36% or 0.12 points to close at $0.79 with a heavy trading volume of 4289457 shares. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Citius Pharmaceuticals Executes Definitive Agreement to Merge Wholly Owned Subsidiary with TenX Keane Acquisition to Form Publicly Listed Citius Oncology, Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to receive $675 million in equity of Citius Oncology, Inc. and retain approximately 90% majority control in publicly listed Citius Oncology, Inc. post transaction.

Transaction anticipated to close in the first half of 2024.

It opened the trading session at $0.6149, the shares rose to $0.8498 and dropped to $0.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CTXR points out that the company has recorded -44.69% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -25.4% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 959.86K shares, CTXR reached to a volume of 4289457 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc [CTXR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTXR shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTXR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

Trading performance analysis for CTXR stock

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc [CTXR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.75. With this latest performance, CTXR shares gained by 19.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.88 for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc [CTXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7791, while it was recorded at 0.7240 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1080 for the last 200 days.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc [CTXR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for CTXR is now -28.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc [CTXR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.66. Additionally, CTXR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc [CTXR] managed to generate an average of -$1,601,936 per employee.Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.10 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc [CTXR]

