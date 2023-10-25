Chardan Capital Markets slashes price target on Nuvve Holding Corp [NVVE] – find out why.

Nuvve Holding Corp [NASDAQ: NVVE] loss -10.07% on the last trading session, reaching $0.15 price per share at the time. The company report on October 23, 2023 at 9:55 AM that Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $1.1 Million Underwritten Public Offering for Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE).

Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $1.1 Million Underwritten Public Offering for Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE).

If compared to the average trading volume of 660.84K shares, NVVE reached a trading volume of 4139759 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nuvve Holding Corp [NVVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVVE shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVVE stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Nuvve Holding Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuvve Holding Corp is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

Trading performance analysis for NVVE stock

Nuvve Holding Corp [NVVE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -43.44. With this latest performance, NVVE shares dropped by -58.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.23 for Nuvve Holding Corp [NVVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3923, while it was recorded at 0.1619 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6598 for the last 200 days.

Nuvve Holding Corp [NVVE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nuvve Holding Corp [NVVE] shares currently have an operating margin of -687.01 and a Gross Margin at +21.90. Nuvve Holding Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -446.99.

Return on Total Capital for NVVE is now -62.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nuvve Holding Corp [NVVE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.82. Additionally, NVVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nuvve Holding Corp [NVVE] managed to generate an average of -$428,905 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Nuvve Holding Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.62 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Nuvve Holding Corp [NVVE]

