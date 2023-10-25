Centene Corp. [CNC] Stock trading around $69.69 per share: What’s Next?

Centene Corp. [NYSE: CNC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.65% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.37%. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 4:35 PM that CENTENE NAMED ONE OF THE 2023 BEST WORKPLACES FOR WOMEN™ BY FORTUNE.

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives, announced today that it has been named to the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces for Women list, ranking 67 out of 100 companies in the Large Company category. This marks the first time Centene has appeared on the annual list, which recognizes companies that demonstrate high employee-ranked scores in trust, fairness and pride among women employees.

“Centene’s inclusion in this list is a testament to the company’s efforts to create an inclusive workplace in which women are empowered to grow, lead and thrive,” said Centene Chief Executive Officer Sarah London. “This recognition would not be possible without the incredible work of women across this company – who compose 77% of our workforce – and who play an integral role in advancing our efforts to transform the health of the communities we serve, one member at a time.”.

Over the last 12 months, CNC stock dropped by -5.63%. The one-year Centene Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.08. The average equity rating for CNC stock is currently 2.15, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $37.74 billion, with 550.75 million shares outstanding and 536.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.22M shares, CNC stock reached a trading volume of 4791881 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Centene Corp. [CNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNC shares is $81.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Centene Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centene Corp. is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.92.

CNC Stock Performance Analysis:

Centene Corp. [CNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.37. With this latest performance, CNC shares dropped by -1.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.76 for Centene Corp. [CNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.51, while it was recorded at 71.47 for the last single week of trading, and 68.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Centene Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centene Corp. [CNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.67. Centene Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.83.

Return on Total Capital for CNC is now 8.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Centene Corp. [CNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.68. Additionally, CNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Centene Corp. [CNC] managed to generate an average of $16,178 per employee.Centene Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.12.

CNC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centene Corp. go to 11.21%.

Centene Corp. [CNC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CNC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CNC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.