CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS] Is Currently -6.37 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: CCCS] loss -6.37% on the last trading session, reaching $11.46 price per share at the time. The company report on October 23, 2023 at 8:00 AM that CCC Introduces Next Generation AI-Based Photo Analysis Capabilities.

New Solutions Extend CCC’s Advanced AI to Claims Handlers and Deliver Actionable Intelligence for Early Decision-Making.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCC), a leading cloud platform for the P&C insurance economy, today announced the next generation of its AI-based photo analysis capabilities, including its first solution that extends into claims handing and ahead of the appraisal process to help users identify potential indemnity amounts earlier. The offerings deliver actionable intelligence following FNOL, enabling insurers to pull forward key decisions that work to optimize and accelerate downstream processing across APD and casualty claims.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc represents 622.07 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.24 billion with the latest information. CCCS stock price has been found in the range of $11.12 to $12.485.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, CCCS reached a trading volume of 7956400 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCCS shares is $13.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCCS stock is a recommendation set at 1.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCCS in the course of the last twelve months was 43.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.95.

Trading performance analysis for CCCS stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.76. With this latest performance, CCCS shares dropped by -1.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.80 for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.63, while it was recorded at 12.20 for the last single week of trading, and 10.16 for the last 200 days.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.81 and a Gross Margin at +63.42. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.91.

Return on Total Capital for CCCS is now 1.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.81. Additionally, CCCS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS] managed to generate an average of $13,359 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.95 and a Current Ratio set at 3.95.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc [CCCS]

The top three institutional holders of CCCS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CCCS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CCCS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.