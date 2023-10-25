Cameco Corp. [CCJ] moved up 1.41: Why It’s Important

Cameco Corp. [NYSE: CCJ] traded at a high on 10/24/23, posting a 1.41 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $38.81. The company report on October 17, 2023 at 4:24 PM that Cameco Mourns Loss of Long-Time Board Chair Ian Bruce.

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) is mourning the accidental passing of its long-standing board member and board chair Ian Bruce on Sunday, October 15 at his cottage in Ontario.

“We are heartbroken with this tragic loss of a dear friend and valued colleague. I have worked with Ian since he joined our board more than a decade ago. He was a dedicated husband and father who was very proud of his family. We extend our deepest condolences to Ian’s wife Darlene, their family and their many friends and loved ones,” said Tim Gitzel, president and CEO of Cameco. “Ian was also proud to be part of the Cameco family and his business acumen and leadership were invaluable to our board.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4644887 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cameco Corp. stands at 3.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.08%.

The market cap for CCJ stock reached $16.82 billion, with 432.52 million shares outstanding and 431.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.76M shares, CCJ reached a trading volume of 4644887 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cameco Corp. [CCJ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCJ shares is $47.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCJ stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Cameco Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cameco Corp. is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCJ in the course of the last twelve months was 163.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

How has CCJ stock performed recently?

Cameco Corp. [CCJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.03. With this latest performance, CCJ shares dropped by -6.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.73 for Cameco Corp. [CCJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.62, while it was recorded at 38.30 for the last single week of trading, and 30.77 for the last 200 days.

Cameco Corp. [CCJ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cameco Corp. [CCJ] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.62 and a Gross Margin at +9.16. Cameco Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.78.

Return on Total Capital for CCJ is now -0.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cameco Corp. [CCJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.24. Additionally, CCJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.67.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Cameco Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.64.

Insider trade positions for Cameco Corp. [CCJ]

The top three institutional holders of CCJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.