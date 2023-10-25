Battery Future Acquisition Corp [BFAC] moved down 0.00: Why It’s Important

Battery Future Acquisition Corp [NYSE: BFAC] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $10.83 with a heavy trading volume of 3905031 shares. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Battery Future Acquisition Corp. Announces Extension of Deadline to Complete Business Combination.

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BFAC.U, BFAC, BFAC.WS) (“BFAC” or the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that, on August 10, 2023, its sponsor, Battery Future Sponsor LLC (the “Sponsor”), requested that BFAC extend the date by which BFAC has to consummate a business combination from August 17, 2023 to September 17, 2023 (the “Extension”). The Extension is the third of up to twelve one-month extensions permitted under BFAC’s governing documents. In connection with such Extension, the Sponsor has notified BFAC that Pala Investments Limited intends to cause an aggregate of $250,000 to be deposited into BFAC’s trust account on or before August 17, 2023. The Extension provides BFAC with additional time to complete a business combination.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

It opened the trading session at $10.83, the shares rose to $10.86 and dropped to $10.83, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BFAC points out that the company has recorded 3.74% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -7.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 96.25K shares, BFAC reached to a volume of 3905031 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Trading performance analysis for BFAC stock

Battery Future Acquisition Corp [BFAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, BFAC shares gained by 0.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BFAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.53 for Battery Future Acquisition Corp [BFAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.80, while it was recorded at 10.83 for the last single week of trading, and 10.54 for the last 200 days.

Battery Future Acquisition Corp [BFAC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for BFAC is now -0.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Battery Future Acquisition Corp [BFAC] managed to generate an average of $5,313,250 per employee.Battery Future Acquisition Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.13 and a Current Ratio set at 0.13.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Battery Future Acquisition Corp [BFAC]

The top three institutional holders of BFAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BFAC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BFAC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.