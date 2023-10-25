Banc of California Inc [BANC] Is Currently -3.46 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Banc of California Inc [NYSE: BANC] slipped around -0.39 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $10.88 at the close of the session, down -3.46%. The company report on October 24, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Banc of California Reports Net Income of $42.6 million, with Stable Deposit Mix and Improved Net Interest Margin in Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) (“Banc of California”) today reported net income of $42.6 million, or $0.74 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2023. This compares to net income of $17.9 million, or $0.31 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2023. On an adjusted basis, net income was $17.1 million for the quarter, or $0.30 per diluted common share.(1) This compares to adjusted net income of $18.4 million, or $0.32 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2023.(1) The third quarter of 2023 included a $46.2 million pre-tax mark-to-market gain on derivative instruments used to hedge the interest rate risk associated with various assets on the Company’s balance sheet, in anticipation of the anticipated sale of such assets in connection with the proposed merger with PacWest Bancorp (“PacWest”). The gain was partly offset by $9.3 million of other transaction costs.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

Banc of California Inc stock is now -31.70% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BANC Stock saw the intraday high of $11.71 and lowest of $9.96 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.26, which means current price is +11.93% above from all time high which was touched on 02/14/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.67M shares, BANC reached a trading volume of 10273968 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Banc of California Inc [BANC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BANC shares is $17.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BANC stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Banc of California Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banc of California Inc is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for BANC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for BANC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.00.

How has BANC stock performed recently?

Banc of California Inc [BANC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.92. With this latest performance, BANC shares dropped by -10.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BANC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.95 for Banc of California Inc [BANC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.27, while it was recorded at 11.64 for the last single week of trading, and 13.30 for the last 200 days.

Banc of California Inc [BANC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banc of California Inc [BANC] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.44. Banc of California Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.02.

Return on Total Capital for BANC is now 8.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Banc of California Inc [BANC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.89. Additionally, BANC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Banc of California Inc [BANC] managed to generate an average of $176,553 per employee.Banc of California Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.08.

Earnings analysis for Banc of California Inc [BANC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BANC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banc of California Inc go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Banc of California Inc [BANC]

The top three institutional holders of BANC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BANC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BANC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.