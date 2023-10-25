Aurora Innovation Inc [AUR] Stock trading around $1.86 per share: What’s Next?

Aurora Innovation Inc [NASDAQ: AUR] gained 3.33% or 0.06 points to close at $1.86 with a heavy trading volume of 4757191 shares. The company report on October 11, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Aurora to Host Third Quarter 2023 Business Review Conference Call on November 1, 2023.

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) today announced it will release third quarter 2023 results after market close on November 1, 2023 and will host a business review conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time. The conference call will be webcast on Aurora’s investor relations website at ir.aurora.tech. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the call.

It opened the trading session at $1.81, the shares rose to $1.9475 and dropped to $1.785, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AUR points out that the company has recorded 40.91% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -69.09% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.26M shares, AUR reached to a volume of 4757191 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aurora Innovation Inc [AUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUR shares is $4.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Aurora Innovation Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Innovation Inc is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 524.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

Trading performance analysis for AUR stock

Aurora Innovation Inc [AUR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.12. With this latest performance, AUR shares dropped by -25.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.47 for Aurora Innovation Inc [AUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.7271, while it was recorded at 1.8200 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0990 for the last 200 days.

Aurora Innovation Inc [AUR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Innovation Inc [AUR] shares currently have an operating margin of -1085.29 and a Gross Margin at +26.47. Aurora Innovation Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2533.82.

Return on Total Capital for AUR is now -27.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurora Innovation Inc [AUR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.62. Additionally, AUR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurora Innovation Inc [AUR] managed to generate an average of -$1,013,529 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Aurora Innovation Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.36 and a Current Ratio set at 9.36.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Aurora Innovation Inc [AUR]

The top three institutional holders of AUR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%.