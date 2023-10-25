Ascent Solar Technologies Inc [ASTI] is -99.63% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: ASTI] price surged by 21.33 percent to reach at $0.21. The company report on October 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM that U.S. Department of Energy Encourages Ascent Solar to Submit Full Application for Federal Funding of Agrivoltaic Product Development Project.

Ascent will now move forward with the application process in hopes of securing funding through this FOA to advance the development of the proposed agrivoltaic system. Ascent is working to innovate agrivoltaic technologies that will directly benefit the farmers of America by enabling reliable and durable on-site solar power generation for behind the meter use.

A sum of 45736793 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 286.83K shares. Ascent Solar Technologies Inc shares reached a high of $1.98 and dropped to a low of $1.06 until finishing in the latest session at $1.20.

Guru’s Opinion on Ascent Solar Technologies Inc [ASTI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ascent Solar Technologies Inc is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.60.

ASTI Stock Performance Analysis:

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc [ASTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.84. With this latest performance, ASTI shares dropped by -80.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -97.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.76 for Ascent Solar Technologies Inc [ASTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.7891, while it was recorded at 1.0618 for the last single week of trading, and 64.2150 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ascent Solar Technologies Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ascent Solar Technologies Inc [ASTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1394.81 and a Gross Margin at -70.68. Ascent Solar Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1615.55.

Return on Total Capital for ASTI is now -134.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -168.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2,255.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -116.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc [ASTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 219.82. Additionally, ASTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 198.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc [ASTI] managed to generate an average of -$318,624 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 47.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Ascent Solar Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.11 and a Current Ratio set at 0.17.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc [ASTI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ASTI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ASTI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ASTI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.