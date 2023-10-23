Wall Street Analyst Downgrade NIO Inc ADR [NIO]. What else is Wall St. saying

NIO Inc ADR [NYSE: NIO] loss -1.43% or -0.11 points to close at $7.58 with a heavy trading volume of 31659320 shares. The company report on October 1, 2023 at 5:30 AM that NIO Inc. Provides September and Third Quarter 2023 Delivery Update.

Company Achieved New Record-High Quarterly Deliveries.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

NIO delivered 15,641 vehicles in September 2023, increasing by 43.8% year-over-year.

It opened the trading session at $7.52, the shares rose to $7.85 and dropped to $7.47, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NIO points out that the company has recorded -9.00% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 56.63M shares, NIO reached to a volume of 31659320 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NIO Inc ADR [NIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NIO shares is $13.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for NIO Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIO Inc ADR is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for NIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.66.

Trading performance analysis for NIO stock

NIO Inc ADR [NIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.51. With this latest performance, NIO shares dropped by -10.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.69 for NIO Inc ADR [NIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.73, while it was recorded at 8.05 for the last single week of trading, and 9.83 for the last 200 days.

NIO Inc ADR [NIO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NIO Inc ADR [NIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.94 and a Gross Margin at +8.78. NIO Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.55.

Return on Total Capital for NIO is now -29.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NIO Inc ADR [NIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.51. Additionally, NIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.58.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.NIO Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at NIO Inc ADR [NIO]

The top three institutional holders of NIO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NIO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NIO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.