Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON] fell -39.04% so far this year. What now?

Peloton Interactive Inc [NASDAQ: PTON] closed the trading session at $4.84 on 10/20/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.59, while the highest price level was $5.01. The company report on October 19, 2023 at 4:45 PM that Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call, and Webcast.

To access the call by phone, please go to this link to register to be provided with dial in details.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -39.04 percent and weekly performance of -0.21 percent. The stock has been moved at -48.95 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.28 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -44.37 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.37M shares, PTON reached to a volume of 10760797 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTON shares is $8.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTON stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Peloton Interactive Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peloton Interactive Inc is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62.

PTON stock trade performance evaluation

Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.21. With this latest performance, PTON shares gained by 8.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.76 for Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.58, while it was recorded at 4.96 for the last single week of trading, and 8.90 for the last 200 days.

Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.37 and a Gross Margin at +30.52. Peloton Interactive Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.06.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -847.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.12.

Peloton Interactive Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.47 and a Current Ratio set at 2.15.

Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PTON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PTON stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PTON stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.