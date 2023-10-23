Morgan Stanley [MS] is -13.98% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] gained 0.29% or 0.21 points to close at $73.13 with a heavy trading volume of 11259311 shares. The company report on October 19, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Morgan Stanley Investment Management Expands ETF Platform with Five Active ETFs.

Morgan Stanley Investment Management (“MSIM”) today announced the listing of five new ETFs on NYSE Arca. These latest additions to MSIM’s ETF platform are all actively-managed and span asset classes with one Parametric-branded alternative income strategy, one Parametric-branded hedged equity strategy, and three Eaton Vance-branded fixed income strategies.

“Following the successful launch of MSIM’s ETF platform earlier this year, the new additions to the platform further capitalize on the deep experience of our investment teams and client-focused approach by delivering actively-managed strategies through the in-demand ETF structure,” said Anthony Rochte, Global Head of ETFs at MSIM. “MSIM’s strategic vision for the ETF platform is to offer products across our businesses, asset classes, jurisdictions, and brands that address clients’ needs, and the Parametric and Eaton Vance strategies represent a significant step towards the realization of that goal.”.

It opened the trading session at $73.12, the shares rose to $73.999 and dropped to $72.35, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MS points out that the company has recorded -19.74% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -0.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.26M shares, MS reached to a volume of 11259311 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Morgan Stanley [MS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $97.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 1.96. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 2.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32.

Trading performance analysis for MS stock

Morgan Stanley [MS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.99. With this latest performance, MS shares dropped by -13.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.77 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.95, while it was recorded at 76.00 for the last single week of trading, and 87.79 for the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.32. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.71.

Return on Total Capital for MS is now 3.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Morgan Stanley [MS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 328.87. Additionally, MS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 247.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Morgan Stanley [MS] managed to generate an average of $133,803 per employee.Morgan Stanley’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.41.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 2.56%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Morgan Stanley [MS]

The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.