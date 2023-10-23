Mmtec Inc [MTC] is 85.81% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Mmtec Inc [NASDAQ: MTC] closed the trading session at $1.44 on 10/20/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.29, while the highest price level was $4.86. The company report on October 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM that MMTEC, INC. TO HOLD ITS 2023 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ON NOVEMBER 10, 2023.

MMTEC, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) (“MMTEC”, “we”, “our” or the “Company”), a China-based technology company that provides access to the U.S. financial markets, today announced that it will hold its 2023 annual meeting of shareholders (the “2023 Annual Meeting”) at its principal executive offices at Room 2302, 23rd Floor, FWD Financial Center, 308 Des Voeux Road Central, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong, on November 10, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. local China time (or 8:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time). The Company’s board of directors fixed the close of business on October 10, 2023, as the record date for shareholders entitled to receive notice and to vote at the 2023 Annual Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 85.81 percent and weekly performance of 144.11 percent. The stock has been moved at 62.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 195.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 84.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 666.53K shares, MTC reached to a volume of 33212114 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mmtec Inc [MTC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mmtec Inc is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 260.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

MTC stock trade performance evaluation

Mmtec Inc [MTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 144.11. With this latest performance, MTC shares gained by 195.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of 0.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.87 for Mmtec Inc [MTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6684, while it was recorded at 1.3740 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9376 for the last 200 days.

Mmtec Inc [MTC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mmtec Inc [MTC] shares currently have an operating margin of -536.11 and a Gross Margin at +72.93. Mmtec Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -513.62.

Return on Total Capital for MTC is now -48.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mmtec Inc [MTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.23. Additionally, MTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.21.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Mmtec Inc [MTC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MTC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MTC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.