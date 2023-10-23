Meta Materials Inc [MMAT] Stock trading around $0.18 per share: What’s Next?

Meta Materials Inc [NASDAQ: MMAT] loss -7.58% on the last trading session, reaching $0.18 price per share at the time. The company report on October 17, 2023 at 12:50 AM that Meta Materials Appoints Seasoned Executive, Jim Fusaro, as New CEO to Drive Next Stage of Growth.

Meta Materials Inc. (the “Company” or “META”) (NASDAQ:MMAT), an advanced materials and nanotechnology company, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Jim Fusaro as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. George Palikaras has been removed as President and CEO and is no longer with the Company.

Mr. Fusaro is a business leader with 35 years of experience in solar, semiconductor, advanced materials, and aerospace. He brings significant experience and success leading large change management initiatives and developing and implementing strategies to transform businesses and to drive value.

Meta Materials Inc represents 477.26 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $84.43 million with the latest information. MMAT stock price has been found in the range of $0.1683 to $0.1949.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.32M shares, MMAT reached a trading volume of 7871041 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Meta Materials Inc [MMAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMAT shares is $1.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Materials Inc is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Trading performance analysis for MMAT stock

Meta Materials Inc [MMAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.61. With this latest performance, MMAT shares dropped by -14.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.09 for Meta Materials Inc [MMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2174, while it was recorded at 0.1967 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3888 for the last 200 days.

Meta Materials Inc [MMAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Materials Inc [MMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -816.31 and a Gross Margin at -36.44. Meta Materials Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -775.50.

Return on Total Capital for MMAT is now -22.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Meta Materials Inc [MMAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.13. Additionally, MMAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meta Materials Inc [MMAT] managed to generate an average of -$693,879 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Meta Materials Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.15 and a Current Ratio set at 1.18.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Meta Materials Inc [MMAT]

