Market cap of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc [NVOS] reaches 47.90M – now what?

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc [NASDAQ: NVOS] loss -8.16% on the last trading session, reaching $0.28 price per share at the time. The company report on October 6, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Novo Integrated Sciences Provides Update on Certain Current Events.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) (the “Company” or “Novo”) today provides an update with respect to the following previously disclosed pending transactions: (i) the Blacksheep Trust One Billion Dollar Master Collateral Transfer Agreement (the “Collateral Transfer Facility”), (ii) the Letter of Funding Commitment for a direct investment in the Company of $40,000,000 from Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammad bin Fahad Al Thanayan (“Sheikh Khaled”) to develop eldercare facilities in Canada, and (iii) the unsecured 15-year $70,000,000 promissory note with RC Consulting LLC in favor of SCP Tourbillion Monaco for a lump sum debt funding of $57,000,000:.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc represents 168.12 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $47.90 million with the latest information. NVOS stock price has been found in the range of $0.2776 to $0.3026.

If compared to the average trading volume of 56.59M shares, NVOS reached a trading volume of 9104368 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc [NVOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.31. With this latest performance, NVOS shares gained by 3.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 149.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.01 for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc [NVOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2648, while it was recorded at 0.2935 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1644 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novo Integrated Sciences Inc [NVOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -81.67 and a Gross Margin at +17.92. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -279.86.

Return on Total Capital for NVOS is now -20.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -99.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -63.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc [NVOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.41. Additionally, NVOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc [NVOS] managed to generate an average of -$159,462 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Novo Integrated Sciences Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.49 and a Current Ratio set at 0.64.

The top three institutional holders of NVOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NVOS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NVOS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.