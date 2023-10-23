Market Analysts see Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC] gaining to $45. Time to buy?

Wells Fargo & Co. [NYSE: WFC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.21% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.68%. The company report on October 20, 2023 at 2:15 PM that Groundswell Celebrates Game-Changing Project.

Community Resiliency Hub at City of Refuge of Baltimore Showcases Benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act for Nonprofits.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

On October 20, Groundswell, in partnership with the City of Refuge in Baltimore, the Maryland Energy Administration, the City of Baltimore Office of Sustainability, and SunCatch Energy celebrated the first resilience hub in Maryland that will allow a nonprofit to receive direct benefits of a solar + storage project – and pass those benefits on to the community they serve.

Over the last 12 months, WFC stock dropped by -7.68%. The one-year Wells Fargo & Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.23. The average equity rating for WFC stock is currently 1.82, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $147.34 billion, with 3.83 billion shares outstanding and 3.65 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.90M shares, WFC stock reached a trading volume of 17184278 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WFC shares is $50.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WFC stock is a recommendation set at 1.82. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Wells Fargo & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wells Fargo & Co. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for WFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for WFC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.04.

WFC Stock Performance Analysis:

Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.68. With this latest performance, WFC shares dropped by -4.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.78 for Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.42, while it was recorded at 41.32 for the last single week of trading, and 42.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wells Fargo & Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +68.08. Wells Fargo & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.73.

Return on Total Capital for WFC is now 16.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 128.12. Additionally, WFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC] managed to generate an average of $55,387 per employee.Wells Fargo & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.81.

WFC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wells Fargo & Co. go to 6.67%.

Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $116.78 billion, or None% of WFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WFC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WFC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.