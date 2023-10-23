Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc [LIPO] is -33.23% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: LIPO] price surged by 29.81 percent to reach at $0.48. The company report on October 20, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Lipella Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Clearance of IND for LP-310 for Oral Lichen Planus.

LP-310 is an oral formulation of Lipella’s lead asset LP-10.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: “LIPO”) (“Lipella,” “our, “us” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company addressing serious diseases with significant unmet need, today announces that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for a multi-center, phase-2a, dose-escalation clinical trial to assess the safety and efficacy of LP-310 in patients with symptomatic oral lichen planus (OLP), a highly morbid condition with no effective treatment.

A sum of 45822551 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.80K shares. Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc shares reached a high of $2.71 and dropped to a low of $1.95 until finishing in the latest session at $2.09.

Guru’s Opinion on Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc [LIPO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for LIPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

LIPO Stock Performance Analysis:

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc [LIPO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 124.76. With this latest performance, LIPO shares gained by 5.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.09% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.19 for Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc [LIPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.76, while it was recorded at 1.41 for the last single week of trading, and 2.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc [LIPO] shares currently have an operating margin of -1406.26. Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1410.59.

Return on Total Capital for LIPO is now -76.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -81.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc [LIPO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.19. Additionally, LIPO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc [LIPO] managed to generate an average of -$371,099 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.27 and a Current Ratio set at 11.27.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc [LIPO] Institutonal Ownership Details

