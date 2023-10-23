Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] stock Upgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $136

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] price plunged by -0.58 percent to reach at -$0.59. The company report on October 19, 2023 at 9:01 AM that AMD Introduces New AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series Processors and Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series Processors for the Ultimate Workstation.

– Introduces new Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series processors, the ultimate workstation platform from OEMs including Dell Technologies, HP, and Lenovo –.

– Unveils Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series processors, the world’s fastest desktop processor, for the world’s fastest desktop platforms for enthusiasts –.

A sum of 61256339 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 58.64M shares. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares reached a high of $104.34 and dropped to a low of $101.44 until finishing in the latest session at $101.81.

The one-year AMD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.83. The average equity rating for AMD stock is currently 1.63, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $143.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.63. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 3.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 88.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.58.

AMD Stock Performance Analysis:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.12. With this latest performance, AMD shares gained by 5.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.81 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.64, while it was recorded at 103.60 for the last single week of trading, and 98.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.84 and a Gross Margin at +36.03. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.59.

Return on Total Capital for AMD is now 4.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.23. Additionally, AMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] managed to generate an average of $52,800 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.58 and a Current Ratio set at 2.18.

AMD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 8.96%.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AMD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AMD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.