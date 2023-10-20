Zillow Group Inc [Z] gain 22.29% so far this year. What now?

Zillow Group Inc [NASDAQ: Z] traded at a low on 10/19/23, posting a -3.86 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $39.39. The company report on October 19, 2023 at 8:00 AM that More couples turning to wedding registries for help buying their first home.

Zillow Home Loans and The Knot find the share of couples including “home funds” as part of their wedding registry has increased 55% .

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

A new analysis conducted by Zillow® Home Loans and The Knot shows that more couples than ever who are planning to marry are registering for home funds to help them buy a house, in addition to more traditional wedding gifts. For many couples, marriage is accompanied by exciting — albeit expensive — life changes, like purchasing their first home, and as home prices continue to soar across the country, young couples are getting creative to make their dream of homeownership a reality.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2876906 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Zillow Group Inc stands at 3.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.38%.

The market cap for Z stock reached $9.17 billion, with 170.56 million shares outstanding and 152.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, Z reached a trading volume of 2876906 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zillow Group Inc [Z]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for Z shares is $56.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on Z stock is a recommendation set at 2.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Zillow Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zillow Group Inc is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for Z stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for Z in the course of the last twelve months was 26.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 10.90.

How has Z stock performed recently?

Zillow Group Inc [Z] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.51. With this latest performance, Z shares dropped by -17.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for Z stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.22 for Zillow Group Inc [Z]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.18, while it was recorded at 41.63 for the last single week of trading, and 46.48 for the last 200 days.

Zillow Group Inc [Z]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zillow Group Inc [Z] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.81 and a Gross Margin at +82.43. Zillow Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.49.

Return on Total Capital for Z is now -0.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zillow Group Inc [Z] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.66. Additionally, Z Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zillow Group Inc [Z] managed to generate an average of -$15,374 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Zillow Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.90 and a Current Ratio set at 10.90.

Insider trade positions for Zillow Group Inc [Z]

The top three institutional holders of Z stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in Z stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in Z stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.