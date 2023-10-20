why Tapestry Inc [TPR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $46.21

Tapestry Inc [NYSE: TPR] loss -0.63% on the last trading session, reaching $28.42 price per share at the time. The company report on October 12, 2023 at 8:10 AM that Forbes 100 Most Powerful Women.

Tapestry, Inc. CEO, Joanne Crevoiserat, Recognized Among Top Business Leaders.

Tapestry Inc represents 229.13 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.51 billion with the latest information. TPR stock price has been found in the range of $28.31 to $28.87.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.07M shares, TPR reached a trading volume of 3065622 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tapestry Inc [TPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPR shares is $46.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPR stock is a recommendation set at 1.65. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for Tapestry Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tapestry Inc is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPR in the course of the last twelve months was 8.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.12.

Trading performance analysis for TPR stock

Tapestry Inc [TPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.76. With this latest performance, TPR shares dropped by -5.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.16 for Tapestry Inc [TPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.93, while it was recorded at 28.40 for the last single week of trading, and 39.51 for the last 200 days.

Tapestry Inc [TPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tapestry Inc [TPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.70 and a Gross Margin at +70.88. Tapestry Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.05.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.02.

Tapestry Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.12 and a Current Ratio set at 1.84.

Tapestry Inc [TPR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tapestry Inc go to 11.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Tapestry Inc [TPR]

The top three institutional holders of TPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TPR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TPR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.