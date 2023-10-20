why PNC Financial Services Group Inc [PNC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $198.68

PNC Financial Services Group Inc [NYSE: PNC] slipped around -0.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $115.66 at the close of the session, down -0.03%. The company report on October 19, 2023 at 8:20 AM that PNC Executives To Speak At BancAnalysts Association Of Boston Conference.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) announced today that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Robert Q. Reilly and Executive Vice President and Head of PNC Real Estate Michael Thomas will discuss business performance, strategy and banking at 12:45 p.m. (ET), Thursday, Nov. 2, at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference in Boston.

The following will be accessible at www.pnc.com/investorevents: a link to the live webcast; related materials, including cautionary statements regarding forward-looking information, available prior to the start of the webcast; and a webcast replay available for 30 days.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc stock is now -26.77% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PNC Stock saw the intraday high of $118.97 and lowest of $115.02 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 170.27, which means current price is +4.85% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, PNC reached a trading volume of 2866374 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PNC Financial Services Group Inc [PNC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNC shares is $198.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for PNC Financial Services Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PNC Financial Services Group Inc is set at 3.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for PNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for PNC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.25.

How has PNC stock performed recently?

PNC Financial Services Group Inc [PNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.67. With this latest performance, PNC shares dropped by -6.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.34 for PNC Financial Services Group Inc [PNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 121.42, while it was recorded at 117.35 for the last single week of trading, and 131.84 for the last 200 days.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc [PNC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PNC Financial Services Group Inc [PNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.55. PNC Financial Services Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.20.

Return on Total Capital for PNC is now 7.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PNC Financial Services Group Inc [PNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 136.26. Additionally, PNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 140.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PNC Financial Services Group Inc [PNC] managed to generate an average of $97,717 per employee.PNC Financial Services Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.16.

Earnings analysis for PNC Financial Services Group Inc [PNC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNC Financial Services Group Inc go to -4.02%.

Insider trade positions for PNC Financial Services Group Inc [PNC]

The top three institutional holders of PNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PNC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PNC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.