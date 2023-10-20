why Lilly[Eli] & Co [LLY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $590.89

Lilly(Eli) & Co [NYSE: LLY] slipped around -16.44 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $590.80 at the close of the session, down -2.71%. The company report on October 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM that Lilly’s tirzepatide shows additional 21.1% weight loss after 12 weeks of intensive lifestyle intervention, for a total mean weight loss of 26.6% from study entry over 84 weeks.

The full results of the SURMOUNT-3 trial were published in Nature Medicine and simultaneously presented at ObesityWeek® 2023.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

Detailed results from Eli Lilly and Company’s (NYSE: LLY) phase 3 SURMOUNT-3 clinical trial evaluating tirzepatide in adults with obesity or overweight with weight-related comorbidities, excluding type 2 diabetes, were published in Nature Medicine and simultaneously presented at ObesityWeek® 2023. Tirzepatide met both co-primary endpoints for the efficacy estimandi and treatment-regimenii estimand, demonstrating superiority to placebo during the 72-week double-blind treatment period.

Lilly(Eli) & Co stock is now 61.49% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LLY Stock saw the intraday high of $605.00 and lowest of $578.34 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 629.97, which means current price is +91.07% above from all time high which was touched on 10/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, LLY reached a trading volume of 3489805 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lilly[Eli] & Co [LLY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLY shares is $590.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLY stock is a recommendation set at 1.77. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Lilly(Eli) & Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lilly(Eli) & Co is set at 16.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 50.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for LLY in the course of the last twelve months was 155.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.87.

How has LLY stock performed recently?

Lilly(Eli) & Co [LLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.23. With this latest performance, LLY shares gained by 3.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.05 for Lilly(Eli) & Co [LLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 563.60, while it was recorded at 606.44 for the last single week of trading, and 435.55 for the last 200 days.

Lilly[Eli] & Co [LLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lilly(Eli) & Co [LLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.01 and a Gross Margin at +76.77. Lilly(Eli) & Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.88.

Return on Total Capital for LLY is now 31.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 63.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lilly(Eli) & Co [LLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 152.48. Additionally, LLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 138.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lilly(Eli) & Co [LLY] managed to generate an average of $160,123 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Lilly(Eli) & Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.87 and a Current Ratio set at 1.13.

Earnings analysis for Lilly(Eli) & Co [LLY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lilly(Eli) & Co go to 27.00%.

Insider trade positions for Lilly[Eli] & Co [LLY]

The top three institutional holders of LLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LLY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LLY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.