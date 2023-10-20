why Lamb Weston Holdings Inc [LW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $124.75

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc [NYSE: LW] jumped around 0.96 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $87.49 at the close of the session, up 1.11%. The company report on October 11, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Lamb Weston Highlights Continued Strong Execution of Strategic Growth Initiatives, Issues Long-Term Financial Targets, and Increases Share Repurchase Authorization.

Well-positioned to drive sustainable, profitable growth through expanded global footprint, advanced production capabilities and innovation leadership.

Focused on delivering on long-term financial targets and peer-leading shareholder returns.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc stock is now -2.09% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LW Stock saw the intraday high of $88.73 and lowest of $85.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 117.38, which means current price is +7.67% above from all time high which was touched on 07/25/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, LW reached a trading volume of 2800362 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lamb Weston Holdings Inc [LW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LW shares is $124.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LW stock is a recommendation set at 1.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc is set at 3.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for LW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for LW in the course of the last twelve months was 150.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.76.

How has LW stock performed recently?

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc [LW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.03. With this latest performance, LW shares dropped by -10.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.30 for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc [LW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.50, while it was recorded at 85.75 for the last single week of trading, and 103.02 for the last 200 days.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc [LW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc [LW] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.71 and a Gross Margin at +26.77. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.86.

Return on Total Capital for LW is now 20.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 113.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc [LW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 256.37. Additionally, LW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 239.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc [LW] managed to generate an average of $98,912 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.00.Lamb Weston Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.76 and a Current Ratio set at 1.44.

Earnings analysis for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc [LW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc go to 13.80%.

Insider trade positions for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc [LW]

The top three institutional holders of LW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.