why Datasea Inc [DTSS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.50

Datasea Inc [NASDAQ: DTSS] slipped around -0.01 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.22 at the close of the session, down -4.09%. The company report on September 27, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Datasea Reports Full Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results, maintaining a continued focus on Intelligent Acoustics and 5G Messaging business.

Datasea Inc., (NASDAQ: DTSS) (“Datasea” or the “Company”), a Nevada incorporated digital technology corporation engaged in converging and innovative business segments for intelligent acoustics and 5G messaging technology in China, today announced financial results for its full fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, and provided an update on its key strategic and operational initiatives.

“Internationalization has always been a crucial strategy for us. Datasea established a wholly-owned subsidiary, Datasea Acoustics LLC, based in the State of Delaware, USA, which is a critical milestone for our company. We will introduce cutting-edge antiviral acoustic solutions to the U.S. market and even the international market and also launch new products such as ultrasonic Skin Repair Robot to meet the ever-increasing demands of the global market. Additionally, we can expand our product and service portfolio by engaging in cross-border mergers or forming international joint ventures to meet evolving market demands worldwide,” said Zhixin Liu, CEO of Datasea.

Datasea Inc stock is now -85.13% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DTSS Stock saw the intraday high of $0.23 and lowest of $0.2133 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.95, which means current price is +20.54% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, DTSS reached a trading volume of 4752503 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Datasea Inc [DTSS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DTSS shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DTSS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datasea Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for DTSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04.

How has DTSS stock performed recently?

Datasea Inc [DTSS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.48. With this latest performance, DTSS shares dropped by -1.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DTSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.73 for Datasea Inc [DTSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3786, while it was recorded at 0.2340 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9324 for the last 200 days.

Datasea Inc [DTSS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Datasea Inc [DTSS] shares currently have an operating margin of -137.47 and a Gross Margin at -5.12. Datasea Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -134.55.

Datasea Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.21 and a Current Ratio set at 0.26.

Insider trade positions for Datasea Inc [DTSS]

The top three institutional holders of DTSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DTSS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DTSS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.