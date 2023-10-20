why Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $92.48

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [NYSE: CP] gained 0.52% on the last trading session, reaching $71.29 price per share at the time. The company report on October 19, 2023 at 12:30 PM that Kansas City Current and CPKC Announce Historic Stadium Naming Rights Agreement.

The Kansas City Current and CPKC are proud to announce the first stadium for a women’s professional sports team built in the world will officially now be known as CPKC Stadium.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The historic 10-year naming rights agreement is a continuation of CPKC’s long-established legacy of investing in women’s professional sports and a groundbreaking commitment to the Kansas City community.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited represents 931.46 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $66.40 billion with the latest information. CP stock price has been found in the range of $70.92 to $72.14.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, CP reached a trading volume of 2344967 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CP shares is $92.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CP stock is a recommendation set at 1.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for CP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for CP in the course of the last twelve months was 35.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.58.

Trading performance analysis for CP stock

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.45. With this latest performance, CP shares dropped by -9.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.32 for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.62, while it was recorded at 71.84 for the last single week of trading, and 78.10 for the last 200 days.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.34 and a Gross Margin at +39.93. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.90.

Return on Total Capital for CP is now 5.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.23. Additionally, CP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP] managed to generate an average of $274,251 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.58 and a Current Ratio set at 0.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited go to 12.51%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP]

The top three institutional holders of CP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.