Wall Street Analyst Upgrade WestRock Co [WRK]. What else is Wall St. saying

WestRock Co [NYSE: WRK] loss -4.85% on the last trading session, reaching $35.34 price per share at the time. The company report on September 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM that WestRock Announces Results of Consent Solicitation.

WestRock Co represents 254.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.06 billion with the latest information. WRK stock price has been found in the range of $35.32 to $36.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.14M shares, WRK reached a trading volume of 2834723 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about WestRock Co [WRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WRK shares is $37.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for WestRock Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WestRock Co is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for WRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for WRK in the course of the last twelve months was 13.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.98.

Trading performance analysis for WRK stock

WestRock Co [WRK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.94. With this latest performance, WRK shares dropped by -0.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.96 for WestRock Co [WRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.64, while it was recorded at 36.72 for the last single week of trading, and 31.93 for the last 200 days.

WestRock Co [WRK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WestRock Co [WRK] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.94 and a Gross Margin at +17.03. WestRock Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.44.

Return on Total Capital for WRK is now 8.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WestRock Co [WRK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.81. Additionally, WRK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WestRock Co [WRK] managed to generate an average of $18,703 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.WestRock Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.98 and a Current Ratio set at 1.49.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at WestRock Co [WRK]

The top three institutional holders of WRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WRK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WRK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.