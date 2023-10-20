Wall Street Analyst Initiated Genuine Parts Co. [GPC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Genuine Parts Co. [NYSE: GPC] loss -12.51% or -18.61 points to close at $130.12 with a heavy trading volume of 2671209 shares. The company report on October 19, 2023 at 6:55 AM that Genuine Parts Company Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results and Updates Full-Year Outlook.

Sales of $5.8 billion, Up 2.6%.

Diluted EPS of $2.49, Up 13.2%, or Up 11.7% from Adjusted Diluted EPS in 2022.

It opened the trading session at $142.28, the shares rose to $143.84 and dropped to $129.91, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GPC points out that the company has recorded -22.83% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 6.83% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 883.66K shares, GPC reached to a volume of 2671209 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Genuine Parts Co. [GPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPC shares is $179.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPC stock is a recommendation set at 2.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Genuine Parts Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genuine Parts Co. is set at 3.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPC in the course of the last twelve months was 21.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.58.

Trading performance analysis for GPC stock

Genuine Parts Co. [GPC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.65. With this latest performance, GPC shares dropped by -12.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.34 for Genuine Parts Co. [GPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 149.35, while it was recorded at 145.16 for the last single week of trading, and 161.20 for the last 200 days.

Genuine Parts Co. [GPC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genuine Parts Co. [GPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.67 and a Gross Margin at +33.46. Genuine Parts Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.35.

Return on Total Capital for GPC is now 22.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genuine Parts Co. [GPC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 117.44. Additionally, GPC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genuine Parts Co. [GPC] managed to generate an average of $20,391 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.43.Genuine Parts Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.58 and a Current Ratio set at 1.16.

Genuine Parts Co. [GPC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genuine Parts Co. go to 8.90%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Genuine Parts Co. [GPC]

The top three institutional holders of GPC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GPC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GPC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.