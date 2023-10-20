Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] fell -3.32% so far this year. What now?

Vornado Realty Trust [NYSE: VNO] loss -7.11% or -1.54 points to close at $20.12 with a heavy trading volume of 3585932 shares. The company report on October 18, 2023 at 10:22 AM that Alexander’s Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release Date and Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO), the manager which conducts Alexander’s operations, announced it will host its quarterly earnings conference call and an audio webcast on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). On the call, information concerning Alexander’s may be discussed.

It opened the trading session at $21.28, the shares rose to $21.47 and dropped to $19.98, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VNO points out that the company has recorded 31.16% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -63.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, VNO reached to a volume of 3585932 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNO shares is $34.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNO stock is a recommendation set at 3.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Vornado Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vornado Realty Trust is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for VNO in the course of the last twelve months was 4.88.

Trading performance analysis for VNO stock

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.68. With this latest performance, VNO shares dropped by -20.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.33 for Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.75, while it was recorded at 21.43 for the last single week of trading, and 19.19 for the last 200 days.

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.70 and a Gross Margin at +23.42. Vornado Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.63.

Return on Total Capital for VNO is now 2.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 156.87. Additionally, VNO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 188.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] managed to generate an average of -$129,456 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vornado Realty Trust go to 17.33%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]

The top three institutional holders of VNO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VNO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VNO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.