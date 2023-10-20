Vimeo Inc [VMEO] Revenue clocked in at $419.11 million, down -9.04% YTD: What’s Next?

Vimeo Inc [NASDAQ: VMEO] slipped around -0.22 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $3.12 at the close of the session, down -6.59%. The company report on September 5, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Vimeo to Present at Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference.

Future Conference Participation to be Announced on Investor Relations Website.

Vimeo Inc stock is now -9.04% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VMEO Stock saw the intraday high of $3.36 and lowest of $3.09 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.19, which means current price is +0.97% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 954.04K shares, VMEO reached a trading volume of 2640737 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vimeo Inc [VMEO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VMEO shares is $6.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VMEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Vimeo Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vimeo Inc is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for VMEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for VMEO in the course of the last twelve months was 23.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.39.

How has VMEO stock performed recently?

Vimeo Inc [VMEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.77. With this latest performance, VMEO shares dropped by -13.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VMEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.54 for Vimeo Inc [VMEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.74, while it was recorded at 3.32 for the last single week of trading, and 3.86 for the last 200 days.

Vimeo Inc [VMEO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vimeo Inc [VMEO] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.44 and a Gross Margin at +74.39. Vimeo Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.38.

Return on Total Capital for VMEO is now -21.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vimeo Inc [VMEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.46. Additionally, VMEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vimeo Inc [VMEO] managed to generate an average of -$64,394 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Vimeo Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.39 and a Current Ratio set at 1.39.

Insider trade positions for Vimeo Inc [VMEO]

