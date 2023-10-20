Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. [RARE] moved up 5.42: Why It’s Important

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. [NASDAQ: RARE] closed the trading session at $33.45 on 10/19/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $32.2901, while the highest price level was $34.74. The company report on October 18, 2023 at 9:16 PM that Ultragenyx Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants.

The offering is expected to close on or about October 23, 2023, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, and TD Cowen are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The stocks have a year to date performance of -27.80 percent and weekly performance of 2.48 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.93 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.55 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -22.57 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 731.66K shares, RARE reached to a volume of 4052709 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. [RARE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RARE shares is $91.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RARE stock is a recommendation set at 1.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is set at 2.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for RARE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.74.

RARE stock trade performance evaluation

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. [RARE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.48. With this latest performance, RARE shares dropped by -7.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RARE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.23 for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. [RARE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.73, while it was recorded at 34.52 for the last single week of trading, and 42.38 for the last 200 days.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. [RARE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. [RARE] shares currently have an operating margin of -178.60 and a Gross Margin at +88.08. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -194.71.

Return on Total Capital for RARE is now -50.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -110.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. [RARE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 257.32. Additionally, RARE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 253.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. [RARE] managed to generate an average of -$539,604 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.76 and a Current Ratio set at 2.87.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. [RARE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RARE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RARE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RARE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.