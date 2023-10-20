UBS lifts Asana Inc [ASAN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Asana Inc [NYSE: ASAN] traded at a high on 10/19/23, posting a 3.00 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $19.25. The company report on October 3, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Asana Unveils New AI Innovations to Help Every Organization Work Smarter.

Asana Intelligence, powered by the Work Graph®, drives greater clarity, impact, and scale for executives, departments, and entire organizations.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

Today Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) (LTSE: ASAN), a leading enterprise work management solution, announced new artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities that drive greater clarity, impact, and scale for executives, departments, and entire organizations. Through Asana’s Work Graph®, these new enterprise-grade AI capabilities empower leaders to steer their organizations toward reaching goals and driving outcomes faster.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3031809 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Asana Inc stands at 5.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.01%.

The market cap for ASAN stock reached $4.23 billion, with 128.80 million shares outstanding and 76.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, ASAN reached a trading volume of 3031809 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Asana Inc [ASAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASAN shares is $22.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Asana Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asana Inc is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.45.

How has ASAN stock performed recently?

Asana Inc [ASAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.06. With this latest performance, ASAN shares gained by 11.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.50 for Asana Inc [ASAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.21, while it was recorded at 18.68 for the last single week of trading, and 19.12 for the last 200 days.

Asana Inc [ASAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Asana Inc [ASAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -72.84 and a Gross Margin at +89.76. Asana Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -74.52.

Return on Total Capital for ASAN is now -73.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -76.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -145.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Asana Inc [ASAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.15. Additionally, ASAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Asana Inc [ASAN] managed to generate an average of -$228,826 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Asana Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.84 and a Current Ratio set at 1.84.

Insider trade positions for Asana Inc [ASAN]

The top three institutional holders of ASAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ASAN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ASAN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.