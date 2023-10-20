Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN] moved down -0.72: Why It’s Important

Tyson Foods, Inc. [NYSE: TSN] loss -0.72% or -0.34 points to close at $46.59 with a heavy trading volume of 2616807 shares. The company report on October 17, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Tyson Foods Announces Partnership with Protix for More Sustainable Protein Production.

The partnership represents Tyson Foods’ commitment to continuous innovation, business growth and working towards sustainable solutions, opening a new revenue stream while accelerating Protix’s international expansion.

It opened the trading session at $46.87, the shares rose to $47.30 and dropped to $46.57, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TSN points out that the company has recorded -23.45% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -0.93% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.85M shares, TSN reached to a volume of 2616807 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSN shares is $57.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Tyson Foods, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tyson Foods, Inc. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSN in the course of the last twelve months was 165.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.71.

Trading performance analysis for TSN stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.10. With this latest performance, TSN shares dropped by -12.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.12 for Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.56, while it was recorded at 46.92 for the last single week of trading, and 55.71 for the last 200 days.

Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.98 and a Gross Margin at +12.13. Tyson Foods, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.08.

Return on Total Capital for TSN is now 15.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.75. Additionally, TSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN] managed to generate an average of $22,803 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.46.Tyson Foods, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.71 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tyson Foods, Inc. go to 7.50%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN]

