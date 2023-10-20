Summit Materials Inc [SUM] is 19.16% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Summit Materials Inc [NYSE: SUM] gained 6.45% or 2.05 points to close at $33.83 with a heavy trading volume of 5801321 shares. The company report on October 12, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Summit Materials Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call Date.

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM, “Summit” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated construction materials company, today announced that it will release third quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. A conference call will be held on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. eastern time (9:00 a.m. mountain time) to review Summit’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

A webcast of the third quarter results conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investors section of Summit’s website at investors.summit-materials.com or at the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/991348107.

It opened the trading session at $36.05, the shares rose to $36.07 and dropped to $33.65, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SUM points out that the company has recorded 23.29% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -41.25% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, SUM reached to a volume of 5801321 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Summit Materials Inc [SUM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SUM shares is $43.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SUM stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Summit Materials Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Summit Materials Inc is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for SUM in the course of the last twelve months was 41.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for SUM stock

Summit Materials Inc [SUM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.45. With this latest performance, SUM shares gained by 5.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.67 for Summit Materials Inc [SUM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.98, while it was recorded at 33.07 for the last single week of trading, and 32.32 for the last 200 days.

Summit Materials Inc [SUM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Summit Materials Inc [SUM] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.72 and a Gross Margin at +18.61. Summit Materials Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.28.

Return on Total Capital for SUM is now 7.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Summit Materials Inc [SUM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.57. Additionally, SUM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Summit Materials Inc [SUM] managed to generate an average of $56,697 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Summit Materials Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.61.

Summit Materials Inc [SUM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SUM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Summit Materials Inc go to 18.40%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Summit Materials Inc [SUM]

The top three institutional holders of SUM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SUM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SUM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.