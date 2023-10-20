Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD] is 1.54% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Steel Dynamics Inc. [NASDAQ: STLD] loss -4.07% on the last trading session, reaching $99.20 price per share at the time. The company report on October 18, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Steel Dynamics Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Steel Dynamics Inc. represents 172.94 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.43 billion with the latest information. STLD stock price has been found in the range of $98.25 to $108.20.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, STLD reached a trading volume of 3598662 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STLD shares is $96.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STLD stock is a recommendation set at 3.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Steel Dynamics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Steel Dynamics Inc. is set at 3.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for STLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for STLD in the course of the last twelve months was 7.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.23.

Trading performance analysis for STLD stock

Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.26. With this latest performance, STLD shares dropped by -1.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.36 for Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.17, while it was recorded at 104.00 for the last single week of trading, and 107.35 for the last 200 days.

Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.77 and a Gross Margin at +25.22. Steel Dynamics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.35.

Return on Total Capital for STLD is now 48.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 37.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.13. Additionally, STLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD] managed to generate an average of $320,288 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.66.Steel Dynamics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.23 and a Current Ratio set at 3.77.

Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Steel Dynamics Inc. go to 28.06%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD]

The top three institutional holders of STLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in STLD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in STLD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.