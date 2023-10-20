Solaredge Technologies Inc [SEDG] Revenue clocked in at $3.66 billion, down -59.76% YTD: What’s Next?

Solaredge Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: SEDG] price plunged by -5.63 percent to reach at -$6.8. The company report on October 19, 2023 at 4:10 PM that SolarEdge Announces Preliminary Financial Results; Will Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2023 on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, today provided selected preliminary unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

“During the second part of the third quarter of 2023, we experienced substantial unexpected cancellations and pushouts of existing backlog from our European distributors,” said Zvi Lando, Chief Executive Officer of SolarEdge. “We attribute these cancellations and pushouts to higher than expected inventory in the channels and slower than expected installation rates. In particular, installation rates for the third quarter were much slower at the end of the summer and in September where traditionally there is a rise in installation rates.”.

A sum of 2387771 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.84M shares. Solaredge Technologies Inc shares reached a high of $120.74 and dropped to a low of $113.43 until finishing in the latest session at $113.98.

The one-year SEDG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 57.61. The average equity rating for SEDG stock is currently 1.73, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Solaredge Technologies Inc [SEDG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEDG shares is $268.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEDG stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Solaredge Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Solaredge Technologies Inc is set at 6.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEDG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.58.

SEDG Stock Performance Analysis:

Solaredge Technologies Inc [SEDG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.53. With this latest performance, SEDG shares dropped by -18.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEDG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.44 for Solaredge Technologies Inc [SEDG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 144.12, while it was recorded at 121.15 for the last single week of trading, and 250.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Solaredge Technologies Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Solaredge Technologies Inc [SEDG] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.31 and a Gross Margin at +27.18. Solaredge Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.02.

Return on Total Capital for SEDG is now 11.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Solaredge Technologies Inc [SEDG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.80. Additionally, SEDG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Solaredge Technologies Inc [SEDG] managed to generate an average of $19,038 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Solaredge Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.75 and a Current Ratio set at 3.84.

SEDG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEDG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Solaredge Technologies Inc go to 28.15%.

Solaredge Technologies Inc [SEDG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SEDG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SEDG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SEDG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.