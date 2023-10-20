SM Energy Co [SM] Revenue clocked in at $2.63 billion, up 24.92% YTD: What’s Next?

SM Energy Co [NYSE: SM] price surged by 3.15 percent to reach at $1.33. The company report on October 16, 2023 at 4:15 PM that SM ENERGY SCHEDULES THIRD QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CALL.

SM Energy Company (the “Company”) (NYSE: SM) today announces that it expects to release its third quarter 2023 financial and operating results after market hours on November 2, 2023. See schedule below:.

November 2, 2023 – After market close, the Company plans to issue its third quarter 2023 financial and operating results, which will include an earnings release, a pre-recorded webcast discussing the third quarter 2023 financial and operating results, and an associated presentation, all of which will be posted to the Company’s website at ir.sm-energy.com.

A sum of 2564925 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.57M shares. SM Energy Co shares reached a high of $43.73 and dropped to a low of $41.73 until finishing in the latest session at $43.51.

The one-year SM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.94. The average equity rating for SM stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SM Energy Co [SM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SM shares is $48.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for SM Energy Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SM Energy Co is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for SM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for SM in the course of the last twelve months was 14.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

SM Stock Performance Analysis:

SM Energy Co [SM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.50. With this latest performance, SM shares gained by 14.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.91 for SM Energy Co [SM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.12, while it was recorded at 42.38 for the last single week of trading, and 32.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SM Energy Co Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SM Energy Co [SM] shares currently have an operating margin of +58.16 and a Gross Margin at +61.68. SM Energy Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.11.

Return on Total Capital for SM is now 44.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SM Energy Co [SM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.05. Additionally, SM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SM Energy Co [SM] managed to generate an average of $2,062,991 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.SM Energy Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

SM Energy Co [SM] Institutonal Ownership Details

