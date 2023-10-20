Seaport Research Partners lifts Fox Corporation [FOXA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Fox Corporation [NASDAQ: FOXA] loss -2.25% on the last trading session, reaching $30.85 price per share at the time. The company report on October 18, 2023 at 5:03 PM that FOX News Digital Marks Ten Consecutive Quarters Leading News Brands With Multiplatform Minutes.

FOX News Digital Sees Double-Digit Year-Over-Year Growth in All Key Performance Indicators.

FOX News Digital finished the third quarter of 2023 marking ten consecutive quarters leading news brands with multiplatform minutes, while seeing double-digit year-over-year growth across all key performance indicators, according to Comscore. FOX News Digital also led news brands with multiplatform views, marking five consecutive quarters leading this metric. FOX News Digital closed out the third quarter reaching 9.5 billion total multiplatform minutes, 5.2 billion total multiplatform views, and an average of 88.4 million monthly multiplatform unique visitors.* Additionally, FOX News Digital saw a 12% increase year-over-year with multiplatform minutes for the quarter, while CNN saw a 20% decline in this metric. The FOX News Mobile app averaged 5.9 million unique visitors in the third quarter.**.

Fox Corporation represents 262.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.99 billion with the latest information. FOXA stock price has been found in the range of $30.835 to $31.65.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.79M shares, FOXA reached a trading volume of 2868691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fox Corporation [FOXA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FOXA shares is $36.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FOXA stock is a recommendation set at 2.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Fox Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fox Corporation is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOXA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for FOXA in the course of the last twelve months was 10.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.78.

Trading performance analysis for FOXA stock

Fox Corporation [FOXA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.33. With this latest performance, FOXA shares dropped by -0.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOXA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.25 for Fox Corporation [FOXA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.90, while it was recorded at 31.38 for the last single week of trading, and 32.98 for the last 200 days.

Fox Corporation [FOXA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fox Corporation [FOXA] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.53 and a Gross Margin at +32.27. Fox Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.63.

Fox Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.78 and a Current Ratio set at 1.93.

Fox Corporation [FOXA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FOXA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fox Corporation go to 12.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Fox Corporation [FOXA]

The top three institutional holders of FOXA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FOXA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FOXA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.