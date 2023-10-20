Scholar Rock Holding Corp [SRRK] is -17.13% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Scholar Rock Holding Corp [NASDAQ: SRRK] slipped around -0.02 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $7.50 at the close of the session, down -0.27%. The company report on October 19, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Scholar Rock to Present Clinical and Biomarker Data from the Phase 1 DRAGON Trial at the SITC 38th Annual Meeting.

Poster presentations to include safety, efficacy, and biomarker data from Part A and B of the DRAGON trial in patients with advanced solid tumors treated with SRK-181.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK), a Phase 3 clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious diseases in which protein growth factors play a fundamental role, announced today that it will present data from DRAGON, a Phase 1 study of SRK-181 in patients with advanced solid tumors at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting in San Diego on November 1-5. In one poster presentation, Scholar Rock will share preliminary biomarker data from Part B of the trial, and in a second poster presentation, provide safety, efficacy, and biomarker results of SRK-181 in anti-PD-1 resistant metastatic clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) patients from both Parts A and B.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp stock is now -17.13% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SRRK Stock saw the intraday high of $7.98 and lowest of $6.48 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.00, which means current price is +34.89% above from all time high which was touched on 01/25/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 437.34K shares, SRRK reached a trading volume of 2735607 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Scholar Rock Holding Corp [SRRK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRRK shares is $23.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRRK stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Scholar Rock Holding Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Scholar Rock Holding Corp is set at 0.79 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.62.

How has SRRK stock performed recently?

Scholar Rock Holding Corp [SRRK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.95. With this latest performance, SRRK shares gained by 7.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.61 for Scholar Rock Holding Corp [SRRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.75, while it was recorded at 7.96 for the last single week of trading, and 8.07 for the last 200 days.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp [SRRK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Scholar Rock Holding Corp [SRRK] shares currently have an operating margin of -404.81 and a Gross Margin at +70.22. Scholar Rock Holding Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -405.21.

Return on Total Capital for SRRK is now -46.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -62.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Scholar Rock Holding Corp [SRRK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.67. Additionally, SRRK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Scholar Rock Holding Corp [SRRK] managed to generate an average of -$1,179,842 per employee.Scholar Rock Holding Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.70 and a Current Ratio set at 10.70.

Insider trade positions for Scholar Rock Holding Corp [SRRK]

