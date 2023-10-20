Rexford Industrial Realty Inc [REXR] Is Currently -5.37 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc [NYSE: REXR] loss -5.37% or -2.53 points to close at $44.57 with a heavy trading volume of 3983144 shares. The company report on October 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Rexford Industrial Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (the “Company” or “Rexford Industrial”) (NYSE: REXR), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties within Southern California infill markets, today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2023.

- Advertisements -

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it.

Sponsored The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

It opened the trading session at $45.75, the shares rose to $45.84 and dropped to $44.33, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for REXR points out that the company has recorded -20.88% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 3.72% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, REXR reached to a volume of 3983144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rexford Industrial Realty Inc [REXR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REXR shares is $63.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REXR stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for REXR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for REXR in the course of the last twelve months was 47.06.

Trading performance analysis for REXR stock

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc [REXR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.37. With this latest performance, REXR shares dropped by -14.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.52 for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc [REXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.88, while it was recorded at 47.66 for the last single week of trading, and 55.21 for the last 200 days.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc [REXR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rexford Industrial Realty Inc [REXR] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.78 and a Gross Margin at +45.02. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.40.

Return on Total Capital for REXR is now 2.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc [REXR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.95. Additionally, REXR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc [REXR] managed to generate an average of $747,709 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc [REXR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REXR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc go to 10.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Rexford Industrial Realty Inc [REXR]

The top three institutional holders of REXR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in REXR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in REXR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.