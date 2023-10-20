Raymond James lifts Seagen Inc [SGEN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Seagen Inc [NASDAQ: SGEN] jumped around 0.12 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $214.97 at the close of the session, up 0.06%. The company report on October 16, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Seagen to Highlight Overall Survival Data for PADCEV® and TIVDAK® during Presidential Symposium at ESMO Congress 2023.

– Late-breaking results from global Phase 3 confirmatory studies of PADCEV (EV-302) in locally advanced or metastatic bladder cancer and TIVDAK (innovaTV 301) in recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer to be included in the ESMO Communication Activities –.

Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq: SGEN) today announced the upcoming presentation of detailed results from two pivotal Phase 3 studies at the ESMO Congress 2023. Results from the EV-302 study of PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) plus KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer (la/mUC) in the first-line setting will be presented during a Presidential Symposium at the Congress. Seagen will also present results from the innovaTV 301 study of TIVDAK (tisotumab vedotin-tftv) compared with chemotherapy in adults with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer during the same Presidential Symposium. Both presentations are included in the ESMO Communication Activities. Seagen is sharing a total of six abstracts, including five oral presentations at ESMO this year, taking place October 20–24, 2023 in Madrid, Spain.

Seagen Inc stock is now 67.28% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SGEN Stock saw the intraday high of $216.86 and lowest of $213.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 217.08, which means current price is +69.98% above from all time high which was touched on 09/26/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, SGEN reached a trading volume of 2917239 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Seagen Inc [SGEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGEN shares is $228.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Seagen Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seagen Inc is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.89.

How has SGEN stock performed recently?

Seagen Inc [SGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.24. With this latest performance, SGEN shares gained by 3.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.84 for Seagen Inc [SGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 206.79, while it was recorded at 214.82 for the last single week of trading, and 188.57 for the last 200 days.

Seagen Inc [SGEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seagen Inc [SGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.24 and a Gross Margin at +79.10. Seagen Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.10.

Return on Total Capital for SGEN is now -20.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Seagen Inc [SGEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.07. Additionally, SGEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seagen Inc [SGEN] managed to generate an average of -$187,441 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Seagen Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.66 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Insider trade positions for Seagen Inc [SGEN]

The top three institutional holders of SGEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SGEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SGEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.