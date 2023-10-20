PPG Industries, Inc. [PPG] Revenue clocked in at $18.08 billion, down -1.11% YTD: What’s Next?

PPG Industries, Inc. [NYSE: PPG] closed the trading session at $124.34 on 10/19/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $123.89, while the highest price level was $129.26. The company report on October 19, 2023 at 5:22 PM that PPG Board of Directors announce quarterly dividend of 65 cents per share.

The Board of Directors of PPG (NYSE:PPG) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 65 cents per share, payable Dec. 12 to shareholders of record Nov. 10.

This payment will mark 52 consecutive years of annual increases in the company’s dividend, and is the company’s 501th consecutive dividend payment. Through the ongoing dedication and engagement of its workforce, the company has paid uninterrupted annual dividends since 1899.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.11 percent and weekly performance of -4.40 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, PPG reached to a volume of 4053129 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PPG Industries, Inc. [PPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPG shares is $161.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.07. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for PPG Industries, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PPG Industries, Inc. is set at 3.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for PPG in the course of the last twelve months was 23.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.05.

PPG stock trade performance evaluation

PPG Industries, Inc. [PPG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.40. With this latest performance, PPG shares dropped by -4.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.60 for PPG Industries, Inc. [PPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 134.11, while it was recorded at 128.48 for the last single week of trading, and 135.94 for the last 200 days.

PPG Industries, Inc. [PPG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PPG Industries, Inc. [PPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.62 and a Gross Margin at +33.93. PPG Industries, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.82.

Return on Total Capital for PPG is now 12.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PPG Industries, Inc. [PPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 115.82. Additionally, PPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PPG Industries, Inc. [PPG] managed to generate an average of $19,769 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.PPG Industries, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.05 and a Current Ratio set at 1.48.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PPG Industries, Inc. [PPG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPG Industries, Inc. go to 13.50%.

PPG Industries, Inc. [PPG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PPG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PPG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PPG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.