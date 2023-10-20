NuScale Power Corporation [SMR] Stock trading around $4.46 per share: What’s Next?

NuScale Power Corporation [NYSE: SMR] slipped around -0.58 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $4.46 at the close of the session, down -11.51%. The company report on October 11, 2023 at 6:50 AM that NuScale Power Schedules 2023 Third Quarter Conference Call on November 8, 2023.

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR), the industry-leading provider of proprietary and innovative advanced small modular reactor nuclear technology, today announced it will host a conference call to discuss 2023 third quarter results on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. ET. Financial results will be released after market close that day.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing (888) 550-5460 with conference ID 4347254 or by visiting the Events & Presentations page of the company’s website.

NuScale Power Corporation stock is now -56.53% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SMR Stock saw the intraday high of $5.16 and lowest of $4.38 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.36, which means current price is +1.83% above from all time high which was touched on 01/24/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, SMR reached a trading volume of 4431109 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NuScale Power Corporation [SMR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMR shares is $12.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for NuScale Power Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NuScale Power Corporation is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07.

How has SMR stock performed recently?

NuScale Power Corporation [SMR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.61. With this latest performance, SMR shares dropped by -19.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.86 for NuScale Power Corporation [SMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.81, while it was recorded at 5.35 for the last single week of trading, and 8.02 for the last 200 days.

NuScale Power Corporation [SMR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NuScale Power Corporation [SMR] shares currently have an operating margin of -1948.45 and a Gross Margin at +38.01. NuScale Power Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -219.54.

Return on Total Capital for SMR is now -97.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NuScale Power Corporation [SMR] managed to generate an average of -$46,608 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.NuScale Power Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Insider trade positions for NuScale Power Corporation [SMR]

