Novartis AG ADR [NVS] Revenue clocked in at $51.81 billion, up 10.24% YTD: What’s Next?

Novartis AG ADR [NYSE: NVS] price plunged by -1.52 percent to reach at -$1.46. The company report on October 5, 2023 at 1:15 AM that Novartis to present new oncology data at ESMO 2023 demonstrating practice-changing innovation in advanced prostate and early breast cancer.

Key data from the Phase III PSMAfore trial has been selected for a Presidential session; PSMAfore is investigating PluvictoTM (INN: lutetium (177Lu) vipivotide tetraxetan) in the pre-chemotherapy setting for patients with PSMA-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

New analysis of key subgroups of clinical interest from NATALEE reinforces the potential of Kisqali® (ribociclib) plus endocrine therapy (ET) to consistently reduce the risk of cancer recurrence across a broad population of patients with stage II and stage III HR+/HER2- early breast cancer, including those with no nodal involvement.

A sum of 3512165 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.24M shares. Novartis AG ADR shares reached a high of $95.92 and dropped to a low of $93.86 until finishing in the latest session at $94.64.

The one-year NVS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.59. The average equity rating for NVS stock is currently 2.26, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Novartis AG ADR [NVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVS shares is $109.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.26. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Novartis AG ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novartis AG ADR is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVS in the course of the last twelve months was 13.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.79.

NVS Stock Performance Analysis:

Novartis AG ADR [NVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.30. With this latest performance, NVS shares dropped by -3.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.53 for Novartis AG ADR [NVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.41, while it was recorded at 96.26 for the last single week of trading, and 96.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Novartis AG ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novartis AG ADR [NVS] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.26 and a Gross Margin at +69.72. Novartis AG ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.76.

Return on Total Capital for NVS is now 13.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Novartis AG ADR [NVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.03. Additionally, NVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novartis AG ADR [NVS] managed to generate an average of $65,313 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Novartis AG ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.79 and a Current Ratio set at 1.05.

NVS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novartis AG ADR go to 6.29%.

Novartis AG ADR [NVS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NVS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NVS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.