Neogen Corp. [NEOG] is -1.58% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Neogen Corp. [NASDAQ: NEOG] loss -2.28% on the last trading session, reaching $14.99 price per share at the time. The company report on October 10, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Neogen Announces First-Quarter 2024 Results.

Revenue of $229.0 million, an increase of 73.0% over the prior-year quarter.

Neogen Corp. represents 216.25 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.24 billion with the latest information. NEOG stock price has been found in the range of $14.74 to $15.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, NEOG reached a trading volume of 2845590 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Neogen Corp. [NEOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEOG shares is $25.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Neogen Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Neogen Corp. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11.

Trading performance analysis for NEOG stock

Neogen Corp. [NEOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.13. With this latest performance, NEOG shares dropped by -24.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.99 for Neogen Corp. [NEOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.90, while it was recorded at 15.27 for the last single week of trading, and 19.35 for the last 200 days.

Neogen Corp. [NEOG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Neogen Corp. [NEOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.56 and a Gross Margin at +49.36. Neogen Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.78.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.82.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Neogen Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.21 and a Current Ratio set at 4.23.

Neogen Corp. [NEOG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Neogen Corp. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Neogen Corp. [NEOG]

The top three institutional holders of NEOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NEOG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NEOG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.