Mizuho lifts Beyond Meat Inc [BYND] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Beyond Meat Inc [NASDAQ: BYND] slipped around -0.71 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $7.43 at the close of the session, down -8.72%. The company report on October 12, 2023 at 9:25 AM that BEYOND MEAT® NAMED FIRST-EVER OFFICIAL PLANT-BASED MEAT PARTNER OF MADISON SQUARE GARDEN, NEW YORK KNICKS AND NEW YORK RANGERS.

Beyond Meat’s Delicious Plant-Based Products Will Be Exclusively Featured at the GO BEYOND® GRILL, a Brand-New, First-of-Its-Kind Dedicated Concession Stand on the Madison Square Garden Concourse.

Fans Will Be Able to Find Beyond Meat Menu Items at Multiple Concession Stands Throughout The Garden to Meet the Growing Consumer Demand for Nutritious and Sustainable Food Options.

Beyond Meat Inc stock is now -39.64% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BYND Stock saw the intraday high of $8.08 and lowest of $7.305 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.87, which means current price is +1.71% above from all time high which was touched on 02/24/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, BYND reached a trading volume of 3069815 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Beyond Meat Inc [BYND]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BYND shares is $10.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BYND stock is a recommendation set at 3.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Beyond Meat Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beyond Meat Inc is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34.

How has BYND stock performed recently?

Beyond Meat Inc [BYND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.70. With this latest performance, BYND shares dropped by -27.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.19 for Beyond Meat Inc [BYND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.39, while it was recorded at 8.28 for the last single week of trading, and 13.68 for the last 200 days.

Beyond Meat Inc [BYND]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Beyond Meat Inc [BYND] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.70 and a Gross Margin at -6.77. Beyond Meat Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -87.40.

Return on Total Capital for BYND is now -28.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.24. Additionally, BYND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 120.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 112.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Beyond Meat Inc [BYND] managed to generate an average of -$417,965 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Beyond Meat Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.31 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

Earnings analysis for Beyond Meat Inc [BYND]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BYND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Beyond Meat Inc go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Beyond Meat Inc [BYND]

