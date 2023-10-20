Mattel, Inc. [MAT] is 16.20% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Mattel, Inc. [NASDAQ: MAT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.47% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.19%. The company report on October 17, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Mattel Announces Collaboration Between Masters of the Universe and Paramount’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The Two Heritage Brands Partner to Create New Toy Line, Turtles of Grayskull, Available in 2024.

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) announced today the collaboration between its celebrated brand, Masters of the Universe and the iconic franchise, Paramount’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, to unveil The Masters of the Universe Origins Turtles of Grayskull toy line. Combining the power of Eternia with the sewer-dwelling heroes of New York, The Masters of the Universe Origins Turtles of Grayskull toy line represents an exciting overlap of two beloved worlds to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in 2024.

Over the last 12 months, MAT stock rose by 4.54%. The one-year Mattel, Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.17. The average equity rating for MAT stock is currently 1.36, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.34 billion, with 354.40 million shares outstanding and 351.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.06M shares, MAT stock reached a trading volume of 2991768 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mattel, Inc. [MAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAT shares is $24.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Mattel, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mattel, Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAT in the course of the last twelve months was 20.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.41.

MAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Mattel, Inc. [MAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.19. With this latest performance, MAT shares dropped by -3.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.26 for Mattel, Inc. [MAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.38, while it was recorded at 20.78 for the last single week of trading, and 19.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mattel, Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mattel, Inc. [MAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.57 and a Gross Margin at +44.67. Mattel, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.25.

Return on Total Capital for MAT is now 14.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mattel, Inc. [MAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 129.96. Additionally, MAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 126.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mattel, Inc. [MAT] managed to generate an average of $11,620 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Mattel, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.41 and a Current Ratio set at 2.35.

MAT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mattel, Inc. go to 9.50%.

Mattel, Inc. [MAT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MAT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MAT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.