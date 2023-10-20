Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. [MMC] moved up 0.71: Why It’s Important

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. [NYSE: MMC] closed the trading session at $191.00 on 10/19/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $188.91, while the highest price level was $193.24. The company report on October 19, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Marsh McLennan Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

GAAP Revenue Increases 13%; Underlying Revenue Rises 10%.

Growth in GAAP Operating Income of 26% and Adjusted Operating Income of 24%.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.42 percent and weekly performance of 0.04 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.28 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, MMC reached to a volume of 3108906 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. [MMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMC shares is $200.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. is set at 2.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for MMC in the course of the last twelve months was 26.37.

MMC stock trade performance evaluation

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. [MMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.04. With this latest performance, MMC shares dropped by -3.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.04 for Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. [MMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 193.15, while it was recorded at 191.00 for the last single week of trading, and 179.59 for the last 200 days.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. [MMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. [MMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.39. Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.79.

Return on Total Capital for MMC is now 20.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. [MMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 128.06. Additionally, MMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 122.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. [MMC] managed to generate an average of $35,882 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.08.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. [MMC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. go to 10.50%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. [MMC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MMC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MMC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.