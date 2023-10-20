Market cap of XORTX Therapeutics Inc [XRTX] reaches 6.28M – now what?

XORTX Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: XRTX] gained 34.23% on the last trading session, reaching $0.35 price per share at the time. The company report on October 12, 2023 at 7:00 AM that XORTX Reports that Independent Proxy Firm, ISS, Recommends Shareholders Vote for the Share Consolidation Resolution.

ISS, a leading proxy advisory firm, recommends XORTX Therapeutics Inc.’s shareholders vote FOR the share consolidation resolution, stating that approving the share consolidation will “enhance the long-term growth prospects of the Company by broadening its financing alternatives.”.

Shareholders who have questions or need assistance with voting their shares voting should contact XORTX’s strategic advisor and proxy solicitation agent, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, by telephone at 1-877-452-7184 or by email at assistance@laurelhill.com.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc represents 17.99 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.28 million with the latest information. XRTX stock price has been found in the range of $0.269 to $0.349.

If compared to the average trading volume of 71.43K shares, XRTX reached a trading volume of 2859830 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about XORTX Therapeutics Inc [XRTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XRTX shares is $6.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XRTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XORTX Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

Trading performance analysis for XRTX stock

XORTX Therapeutics Inc [XRTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.29. With this latest performance, XRTX shares dropped by -45.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.72 for XORTX Therapeutics Inc [XRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5548, while it was recorded at 0.2987 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6276 for the last 200 days.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc [XRTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for XRTX is now -101.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -72.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XORTX Therapeutics Inc [XRTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.11. Additionally, XRTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.16.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.82 and a Current Ratio set at 15.82.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at XORTX Therapeutics Inc [XRTX]

