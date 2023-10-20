Market cap of Vicor Corp. [VICR] reaches 2.37B – now what?

Vicor Corp. [NASDAQ: VICR] price plunged by -2.37 percent to reach at -$1.3. The company report on October 17, 2023 at 5:52 PM that Floor & Decor Holdings Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Vicor to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) will replace Vicor Corp. (NASD:VICR) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Vicor will replace CIRCOR International Inc. (NYSE:CIR) in the S&P SmallCap 600. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) is acquiring CIRCOR International in a transaction expected to close October 18. Vicor is more representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

A sum of 4780027 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 461.14K shares. Vicor Corp. shares reached a high of $55.91 and dropped to a low of $53.55 until finishing in the latest session at $53.64.

The one-year VICR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.11. The average equity rating for VICR stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Vicor Corp. [VICR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICR shares is $75.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Vicor Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vicor Corp. is set at 2.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.61.

VICR Stock Performance Analysis:

Vicor Corp. [VICR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.40. With this latest performance, VICR shares dropped by -7.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.11 for Vicor Corp. [VICR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.49, while it was recorded at 54.00 for the last single week of trading, and 57.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vicor Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vicor Corp. [VICR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.44 and a Gross Margin at +45.24. Vicor Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.38.

Return on Total Capital for VICR is now 7.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vicor Corp. [VICR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.82. Additionally, VICR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vicor Corp. [VICR] managed to generate an average of $23,388 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Vicor Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.45 and a Current Ratio set at 7.58.

VICR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vicor Corp. go to 20.00%.

Vicor Corp. [VICR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VICR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VICR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VICR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.